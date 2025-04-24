Byline Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $28.2 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $149.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.66, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

