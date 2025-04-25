Burke & Herbert: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.80.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $83 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHRB

