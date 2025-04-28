Building Rapport With Professors for Strong Med School Recommendation Letters

Securing strong letters of recommendation is a crucial part of the medical school application, yet many students find themselves scrambling…

Securing strong letters of recommendation is a crucial part of the medical school application, yet many students find themselves scrambling to identify and approach potential letter writers.

Medical schools value a well-rounded perspective on your abilities and experiences, which is why they often prefer letters of recommendation from a diverse set of individuals. Some highly recommended letter writers include:

— Science professors: Highlight your academic performance, growth and intellectual curiosity.

— Clinical/work supervisors: Speak to your empathy, teamwork and long-term commitment.

— Volunteer coordinators: Emphasize your dedication to service and leadership in community or volunteer work.

— Research mentors: Attest to your problem-solving skills, perseverance and contributions to scientific inquiry.

The key to ensuring you receive strong, personalized letters is to cultivate meaningful relationships with these potential recommenders throughout your academic and extracurricular journey. Here are four tips on how to do so effectively.

1. Engage Early and Often

Building relationships with potential letter writers begins with engagement. Start connecting with professors, mentors or supervisors as early as possible, even in your freshman or sophomore years.

Don’t wait until you need a recommendation to make yourself known. Instead, regularly attend office hours, participate in class discussions and ask thoughtful questions.

[Read: Tips for Becoming a Doctor Later in Life]

If you’re involved in research, make an effort to communicate with the supervising faculty, not just the graduate students. Early engagement helps foster a genuine connection, allowing your potential recommenders to see your enthusiasm and dedication over time. When it comes time for them to write your letter, they’ll have a deeper understanding of your goals and can comment on your growth and commitment.

Additionally, try to be consistent in your interactions but don’t overdo it. Attending office hours with prepared, thoughtful questions or seeking academic advice during class projects shows that you respect your recommender’s time and value their insights.

Building a relationship isn’t just about being present — it’s about showing that you’re engaged in their field and value their expertise. This steady presence will make your eventual request for a letter of recommendation feel natural and well-earned.

2. Take Initiative

Beyond simple engagement, professors and mentors appreciate students who display intellectual curiosity and initiative. In research, initiative might mean taking on extra tasks, proposing ideas or offering to help with new aspects of a project.

If you’re involved in volunteering or clinical work, initiative can manifest through taking leadership roles or going beyond your required responsibilities.

During my time as a hospital volunteer, I recognized a shortage of volunteers in the emergency department and collaborated with my volunteer coordinator to recruit students from my undergraduate institution. This effort eventually grew into a campuswide organization, which played a crucial role in supporting the emergency department after the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Read: Pros and Cons of Waiting to Attend Medical School]

These types of initiatives not only benefit the organizations you’re part of, but also demonstrate your ability to recognize challenges and create meaningful solutions. When your mentors witness your proactive efforts and the tangible impact you’ve made, they are more likely to provide a letter that highlights your leadership, problem-solving abilities and commitment to making a difference.

Ultimately, these qualities showcase you as a candidate who doesn’t just meet expectations but exceeds them — making a lasting impression on those writing your recommendations and on the medical schools reviewing them.

3. Demonstrate Long-Term Commitment

Strong relationships with potential recommenders take time, and one of the most significant ways to solidify these relationships is by showing long-term commitment.

Whether in a research lab, volunteer organization or clinical setting, sticking with a project or role over an extended period allows your mentors to observe your dedication, perseverance and growth. When professors or supervisors see you consistently contributing over months or even years, they can speak to your reliability, work ethic and ability to handle long-term responsibilities.

Furthermore, maintaining consistent communication throughout your engagement is important. Keep your letter writers updated on your academic progress, personal achievements and career goals. This doesn’t mean overwhelming them with constant updates, but rather providing occasional reflections on how their mentorship has shaped your journey.

By demonstrating this commitment, you show that you’re not just looking for a quick letter of recommendation but are genuinely invested in your growth and the relationships you’ve built. When it’s time for them to write your recommendation, they’ll be able to speak to your sustained effort and personal development over time in the context of your long-term goals, making for a much stronger and more compelling letter.

[Read: Why It’s Still Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite a Doctor Shortage]

4. Show Gratitude and Remain Professional

An often-overlooked aspect of building strong relationships with potential letter writers is demonstrating gratitude and professionalism throughout your interactions. Remember that professors, mentors and supervisors are taking time out of their busy schedules to guide and support you, so it’s important to acknowledge their efforts.

A simple thank you after a helpful meeting, research guidance or career advice goes a long way in establishing goodwill. Following up with a thoughtful message after completing a project or receiving valuable feedback also reinforces your appreciation and professionalism.

Keeping lines of communication professional and respectful is key, especially when you make your letter request. Whether through email or in-person conversations, always be clear, concise and respectful of their time. Come prepared with all the necessary information, such as your resume, personal statement and any specific points you would like them to emphasize.

Finally, avoid last-minute requests and approach your recommender with ample time — at least four to six weeks before the deadline.

This level of professionalism not only helps ensure that your letter writer has everything they need to write a strong recommendation, but also leaves a lasting positive impression.

When recommenders feel respected and appreciated, they are more likely to put extra effort into crafting a personalized, strong letter that reflects your character and achievements, making a significant impact on your medical school application.

More from U.S. News

15 Mistakes That Can Keep You Out of Medical School

Navigating Ethical Questions in Medical School Interviews

Should You Attend a New Medical School?

Building Rapport With Professors for Strong Med School Recommendation Letters originally appeared on usnews.com