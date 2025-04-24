Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.2 million.…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.2 million.

The Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $4 per share, with revenue ranging from $5 billion to $5.4 billion.

Brunswick shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

