Brinker International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $119.1 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $119.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.33 billion to $5.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.