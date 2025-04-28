Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.57. A year ago, they were trading at $1.94.

