Bridgewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have stayed the same since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.51, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

