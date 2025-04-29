BridgeBio Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $167.4 million in its first quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.5 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.42, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

