Bread Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $138…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $138 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $970 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.8 million.

Bread Financial shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.