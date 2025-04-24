Boyd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $111.4 million.…

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $991.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.2 million.

Boyd shares have fallen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $66.06, a rise of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

