Boston Beer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.16.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $481.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.3 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $8 to $10.50 per share.

