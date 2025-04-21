BOK Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.8 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $119.8 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $1.86 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $804.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $502.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

BOK Financial shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $89.76, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOKF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOKF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.