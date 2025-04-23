Boeing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.54 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $19.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.29 billion.

Boeing shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 10%. The stock has fallen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.