Bloom Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $326 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.2 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.36, an increase of 65% in the last 12 months.

