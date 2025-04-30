Blackstone Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $357,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $357,000 in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $332.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.8 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have risen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXMT

