Blackstone Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $614.9 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $614.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.76 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.