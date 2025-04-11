BlackRock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.51 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.51 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $9.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $11.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.25 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.33 billion.

BlackRock shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 10%. The stock has climbed roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

