BlackBerry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $79 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $534.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, BlackBerry said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $115 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $504 million to $534 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.73. A year ago, they were trading at $2.70.

