Big 5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $175.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.65.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

