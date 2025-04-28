Beyond: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $39.9 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $231.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $21.49.

