Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $171.2 million in the period.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.49, a fall of 47% in the last 12 months.

