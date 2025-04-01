Best Jobs for Surviving the Trump Era, According to the Experts

With Donald Trump back in the White House and already slashing government jobs, many workers are feeling uncertain about their…

With Donald Trump back in the White House and already slashing government jobs, many workers are feeling uncertain about their careers. Despite the chaos, not all jobs are at risk. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, certain roles in health care, clean energy and cybersecurity are expected to see double-digit growth over the next decade.

If you’re thinking about pivoting to a career that offers more security in the years to come, these 10 jobs could help you survive the Trump era. Jobs are based on interviews with experts and are listed in alphabetical order.

AI Automation Strategist

Regardless of administration, artificial intelligence is here to stay. “Companies will increasingly turn to AI-powered tools to cut costs, automate tasks and gain efficiencies,” said DaVonda St. Clair, a career strategist and information security architect, in an email. “That means professionals who understand how to evaluate, implement or manage automation tools will remain in high demand.”

These roles are often within reach for professionals with backgrounds in project management, operations or marketing, she added.

Industries embracing AI include technology, government, finance and health care.

Cloud Infrastructure Specialist

As companies decentralize operations and double down on digital transformation, cloud services are becoming the backbone of business operations.

Cloud infrastructure specialists or cloud engineers manage an organization’s cloud-based systems and processes.

“Whether public or private sector, cloud migration, storage and system maintenance will continue to grow, even as policies shift,” St. Clair said. “Professionals with IT support, systems admin or devops experience can transition into this space quickly using targeted upskilling.”

Data Compliance Officer

Another job St. Clair believes will survive the Trump era is data compliance officer. “With changing regulations (or a lack thereof), companies will need internal experts to help them stay ahead of state-level and international data laws like GDPR and CCPA,” St. Clair explained, referring to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act.

And even in a deregulated federal environment, lawsuits, data breaches and global operations still demand data governance, St. Clair said. “This is a growth-heavy space for those with legal, risk or operational experience looking to pivot,” she added.

Compliance officers ensure that companies and government bodies follow internal policies and regulatory requirements. For this role, the unemployment rate is 1.7%, and the BLS projects 5.4% employment growth between 2023 and 2033.

Government Contract Specialist

Government contract specialists are responsible for the end-to-end management of government contracts. They make sure contracts are legally sound and compliant with regulations.

“Ironically, even with cuts, government contracting thrives,” said Patrice Williams-Lindo, career strategist and CEO of Career Nomad, a career coaching firm, in an email. “There’s steady demand in sectors like infrastructure, defense and energy. The only downside is that it can be pretty tricky to break in without the right background.”

Information Security Architect

The need for cybersecurity isn’t going away with Trump in office. In fact, St. Clair, believes the field will likely grow. “Cybersecurity roles are mission-critical across industries, making them recession- and administration-resistant,” she said in an email.

“Plus, the increased threats to national and digital infrastructure (combined with likely deregulation) mean private sector organizations will need to invest even more in protecting their systems.”

Information security architects or cybersecurity architects design secure networks and systems. Related jobs include information security analysts, who monitor those systems, identify risks and vulnerabilities, and investigate if a data breach occurs. The BLS projects 32.7% employment growth for information security analysts between 2023 and 2033.

Lawyer

Lawyers and other legal careers tend to hold steady in uncertain political times since businesses and individuals will need legal guidance regardless of who’s in office.

“From what I see with my clients who work at firms, they often see an increase in business during periods of political instability,” Eloise Eonnet, a career coach, said in an email. She said there is an especially strong demand for lawyers in fields like immigration, corporate law, health care and cybersecurity. According to the BLS, lawyers can expect 5.2% employment growth before 2023, adding 44,200 jobs to the profession.

Manufacturing Technician

Jobs in the manufacturing industry are another safe bet in the Trump era, Eonnet said.

“Manufacturing jobs are important for a stable economy and national security,” she said. “And when policies prioritize domestic production and infrastructure, we usually see a boost in skilled trades, automation and advanced manufacturing roles.”

According to the White House, the U.S. added 10,000 manufacturing jobs in Trump’s first full month in office.

Nurse Practitioner

According to the BLS, nurse practitioner jobs are projected to increase 46% between 2023 and 2033, making this one of the fastest-growing jobs in the country. An estimated 135,500 jobs should open up.

Although the Trump administration may make cuts to public health programs, the private sector will still need experienced talent. And with the country’s aging population and a rising demand for preventive care, nurse practitioners should expect strong employment prospects in the Trump era.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Solar panels need installers regardless of who runs the country, which is why Williams-Lindo believes solar photovoltaic installer is a Trump-proof career.

“Roles in renewable energy are not only recession-proof but often immune to offshore outsourcing,” she said. “As a career strategist, I’ve seen many mid-career clients pivot into these industries and thrive — particularly with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding still being distributed.”

The BLS predicts 48% employment growth for solar photovoltaic installers between 2023 and 2033, with an estimated 12,000 jobs materializing.

Wind Turbine Technician

As mentioned earlier, jobs in green energy will likely remain in demand in the Trump era. According to the BLS, wind turbine technician is the fastest-growing job in the country, projected to grow 60% between 2023 and 2033.

That said, this job is not for the faint of heart. Being a wind turbine technician is physically demanding, with technicians working at heights in all kinds of weather.

