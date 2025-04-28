Best Fun Jobs That Pay Well

You don’t have to settle for a job that drains you just to pay the bills. Fun and fulfilling jobs…

You don’t have to settle for a job that drains you just to pay the bills. Fun and fulfilling jobs aren’t just possible — they can also bring meaning and balance to your life.

“It’s never too late to pursue a creative or unconventional job,” said Sam DeMase, author and career strategist at job search site ZipRecruiter, in an email.

She suggests exploring roles that enable your skills and passions to intersect. “Give yourself time to learn about what you want less of and what you want more of,” she said.

If you’re wondering whether you can make money doing what you enjoy, the answer is yes. Below are a few dynamic jobs to consider that could also command high salaries.

Fun and Meaningful Work in a Post-Pandemic World

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how Americans work, and also why they work. As millions shifted to remote jobs or faced layoffs, many found themselves evaluating what truly matters in their careers. For some, it was the desire for more flexibility or autonomy. For others, it was a deeper longing for fulfilling, purpose-driven work.

“I absolutely noticed a trend where people are seeking more meaning and balance in their careers post-pandemic,” said Melissa Gluck, a New York City-based licensed psychologist, in an email. “The pandemic forced people to sit still and actually feel the burnout they’d been pushing through for years.”

This mindset shift has given rise to a new wave of professionals prioritizing mental health and work that resonates over hustle culture and traditional definitions of success.

Growing Unhappiness and Disengagement in the Workplace

Gallup, in its 2025 State of the Global Workplace report, which includes data from 2024 and includes more than 227,000 global respondents, found that workers worldwide are experiencing marked rates of disengagement and unhappiness. According to the report, only 33% of the world’s employees say they are thriving in their lives overall, a decline from 35% in 2022. In the United States, only 31% of employees said they are engaged in their work, while 50% reported feeling daily stress and 23% said they regularly experience sadness on the job.

Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, noted that burnout is especially prevalent among Generation Z and millennials. “With the cost of college higher for these individuals and the extent of social comparison on social media, financial stress and mental health concerns have driven a desire for these generations to find work that is meaningful,” she said in an email.

Why It’s Worth Pursuing a Fun and Lucrative Career

Pursuing a high-paying career that’s enjoyable can be worthwhile.

“I think choosing a nontraditional job that also pays well can be a form of reclaiming autonomy or resisting burnout culture,” Adina Babad, a licensed mental health counselor in New York, said in an email. “It can help us feel more motivated in our work itself, since more of our motivation can come from the enjoyment of our work.”

Dr. Charles Sweet, a psychiatrist in Austin, Texas, agrees.

“When someone’s day-to-day work clashes with their core values, it creates a kind of chronic dissonance, which can lead to emotional exhaustion, low mood and even symptoms of depression or anxiety,” he said in an email. “But when you choose a fun job that feels joyful or meaningful, it can help reduce that dissonance and support emotional regulation.”

Sweet adds that when people do work that genuinely excites them, they’re more likely to experience a “flow state,” where time seems to fly and focus comes naturally. “This kind of work boosts self-esteem, lowers stress and provides a natural buffer against burnout,” he said.

Best Fun Jobs That Pay Well

Here are a few exciting jobs to consider that can combine your passion with generous pay.

Biometric Technician

For those fascinated with crime-solving, biometric technician could be a dream career.

“These professionals collaborate with law enforcement and other agencies to assist them in apprehending criminals through DNA analysis, fingerprinting and facial recognition,” explained Stacy Harshman, career coach and founder at Your Fulfilling Life Career Coaching, in an email.

You don’t need a four-year degree to become a biometric technician, sometimes called a fingerprint technician. But you’ll need to be certified by the International Association for Identification. According to the BLS, forensic science technicians, which includes biometric technicians, earned a median annual salary of $67,440 in 2024.

Professional Gamer

Making a living playing video games sounds like a fantasy, but some gamers with high-level skills are able to earn significant income through tournament winnings and sponsorships.

Esports gamers or Esports athletes who participate in tournaments can earn money through prize pools, sponsorships and team salaries. According to Glassdoor, these professional gamers can make anywhere from $62,000 to $106,000 per year.

Another way professional gamers earn income is by “recording gameplay and uploading it to YouTube or livestream,” said Susan Snipes, head of people at recruiting agency Remote People, in an email. While this isn’t typically a salaried or hourly job, some video game streamers and content creators can earn regular income if they have a large following and secure brand deals or ad revenue.

Ethical Hacker

Also known as a penetration tester or “white hat” hacker, ethical hacker can be an exciting and well-paid career for those interested in cybersecurity.

Ethical hackers legally hack into systems to help companies identify vulnerabilities and provide recommendations for security patches and updates.

Many ethical hackers work full time for corporations, government agencies or cybersecurity firms. According to Glassdoor, annual salaries of ethical hackers range from $124,000 to $219,000.

To enter this field, you typically need a background in information technology or computer science, but many employers also look for certifications like certified ethical hacker, or CEH, and CompTIA Security+.

UX Designer

UX designers, or user experience designers, combine creativity with problem-solving skills to make websites, mobile apps and software more enjoyable for users. They often work at tech companies, marketing agencies or design studios that serve multiple clients.

“The field rewards both technical skills and emotional intelligence, which makes it a pretty fun career for creative people who also enjoy understanding human behavior,” Kimberly Brown, a career and leadership strategist, said in an email. UX designers can earn well into six figures, depending on their level of experience and employer.

Corporate Learning and Development Specialist

If you enjoy teaching and helping others grow, Brown recommends considering a career in corporate learning and development.

“You’ll design training programs, facilitate workshops and help employees develop new skills,” Brown said. “It’s perfect for people who enjoy variety, relationship-building and creating engaging learning experiences.”

Most learning and development specialists work full time for companies, but some work as consultants or freelancers. You typically need experience in human resources or education to get started in this career. Obtaining a certified professional in talent development certification could also help you stand out. According to the BLS, training and development specialists earned a median annual salary of $65,850 in 2024.

