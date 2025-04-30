Berry Global: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

Berry Global shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

