BCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $46 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

