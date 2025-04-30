Bausch + Lomb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $212…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $212 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

