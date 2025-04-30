Barclays: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.64 billion. The London-based bank…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.64 billion.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.71 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.71 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.

