Bar Harbor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.98, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

