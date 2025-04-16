Banner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.1 million.

The Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $213 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $160.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.2 million.

Banner shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.86, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.