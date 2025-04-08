Bank of South Carolina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Bank of South Carolina shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

