Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Wednesday reported net…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $53.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.