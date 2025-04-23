Live Radio
Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 5:15 PM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $53.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTB

