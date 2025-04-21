Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $44 million. The…

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $258.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $169.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

