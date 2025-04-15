Bank First Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.82 per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $101.97, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC

