Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $288.3 million.

The Santiago Chile, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $713.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.

