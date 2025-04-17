Live Radio
Home » Latest News » BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2025, 4:45 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.1 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.67 per share.

BancFirst shares have dropped 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.54, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up