BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.1 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.67 per share.

BancFirst shares have dropped 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.54, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

