AZZ: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $351.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.8 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion.

AZZ shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.62, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

