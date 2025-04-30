Axos Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $105.2…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $105.2 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $466.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $308.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.6 million.

Axos Financial shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.48, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

