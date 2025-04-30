Aware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.66. A year ago, they were trading at $1.96.

