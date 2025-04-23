Avery Dennison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $166.3…

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $166.3 million.

The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.50.

Avery Dennison shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped 10%. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

