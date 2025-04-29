AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.9 million to $10 million for the fiscal second quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $41 million to $42 million.

AudioEye shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.40, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

