AT&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $30.63 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.44 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.07 per share.

