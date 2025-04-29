AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.4 million.

AtriCure expects full-year results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $517 million to $527 million.

AtriCure shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.06, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.

