ATN International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $179.3 million in the period.

ATN International shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.69, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.