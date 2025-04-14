AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $15.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.5 million, or $1.93 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $151.3 million.

AstroNova expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

AstroNova shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.