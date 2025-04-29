Astrazeneca: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.92 billion. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.92 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $13.59 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.68 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 7% in the last 12 months.

