ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $968.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ASGN Inc expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.03 to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $985 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

ASGN Inc shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.55, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

