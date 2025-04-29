Artisan Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $61.1…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $61.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $277.1 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.56, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

