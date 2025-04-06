Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look…

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look at remarkable advances in AI technology, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, Google’s Gemini AI model and DeepSeek’s AI assistant.

Whether it be machine learning, large language models, smart applications and appliances, digital assistants, synthetic media software, or autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t investing in AI products and services risk becoming obsolete. Countless companies stand to benefit from AI, but a handful of stocks have AI and automation as a central part of their businesses. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus:

Stock Upside Potential From April 4 Close Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) 46.1% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 85.5% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 51.1% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 57.8% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 53.5% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 83.9% ASML Holding NV (ASML) 65.1% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 27.4% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 101.9%

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In fiscal 2025, Microsoft plans to invest $80 billion on AI-enabled data centers to train AI models. Analyst Joseph Bonner says Microsoft is investing in generative AI features both internally and externally via stakes in AI startups. While these sizable investments worry some investors, Bonner says demand for Microsoft’s AI cloud services currently exceeds supply. Argus has a “buy” rating and $526 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $359.84 on April 4.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best performing stocks in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. Orders for Nvidia’s H20 chips have reportedly surged in China as companies push to adopt DeepSeek’s AI models. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Nvidia unveiled details on new AI products at its recent graphics processing unit technology conference, highlighting the company’s Blackwood Ultra and Rubin family GPUs. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $94.31 on April 4.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing to content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. Alphabet raised some concern within the AI community in February when the company lifted its ban on using AI technology to develop weapons and surveillance tools. Bonner says Google has successfully defended its online advertising market share from AI competition. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $145.60 on April 4.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services. Amazon offers a wide range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In February, Amazon announced Alexa+, a revamped version of its Alexa personal assistant that uses AI technology to be smarter, more conversational and more capable than previous Alexa versions. Kelleher says Amazon’s AWS is gaining AI momentum. Argus has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $171 on April 4.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has adopted a bold strategy of making Meta’s AI technology free and open to the public in an effort to gain market share and drive down competitors’ prices. Meta is reportedly in talks to build a new $200 billion data center campus for its future AI projects. Bonner says Meta’s AI spending is spiking in 2025, but its advertising trends are solid. Argus has a “buy” rating and $775 price target for META stock, which closed at $504.73 on April 4.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In March, TSMC announced it will be investing an additional $100 billion in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., a move which could help the country further reduce its reliance on overseas AI chip production in Taiwan. Kelleher says AI chip demand will remain a key growth driver in the coming years, and a pickup in electronic device demand could supplement that growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $146.80 on April 4.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS) are two of ASML’s largest customers. In March, ASML and imec announced a new strategic partnership focused on research and sustainability, including tackling the challenges of AI-driven technological advancements. Kelleher says demand for generative AI applications and premium-tier edge devices will help leading edge EUV sales accelerate in 2025. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $605.55 on April 4.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. The company’s Firefly generative machine learning model is generating customer interest across Photoshop, Illustrator and other platforms. Adobe has also applied its Sensei AI and machine learning technology to its Adobe Analytics, Campaign and Target products. Adobe recently announced new AI agents that brands can use to send targeted, customized marketing messages to different users based on their online activity. Bonner says Adobe’s rapid AI innovation and integration across its product set is impressive. Argus has a “buy” rating and $600 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $349.07 on April 4.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its AI supercomputer Watson to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of Watson AI solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In February, IBM introduced AI integration services, which will help clients transform end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and maximize AI return on investment. Kelleher says AI will be critical for IBM as enterprise customers upgrade their infrastructure. Argus has a “buy” rating and $290 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $227.48 on April 4.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud service providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In March, Arista unveiled its EOS Smart AI Suite aimed at optimizing AI performance and efficiency, including cluster load balancing for managing traffic across AI clusters and supporting consistent, low-latency network flows. Kelleher says cloud-based data center networking demand is booming thanks to the arrival of generative AI. Argus has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $64.37 on April 4.

Update 04/07/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.