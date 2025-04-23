Armour Residential REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.3 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.88, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

