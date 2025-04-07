Are Arches the Hot New Home Design?

When we think of arches, our minds may conjure up images of classic Greek structures or dramatic Gothic buildings. But…

When we think of arches, our minds may conjure up images of classic Greek structures or dramatic Gothic buildings. But it’s not just ancient architecture where you might find an archway or two. In recent years, arches have become a more widely sought-after feature in home design.

“Arches are becoming more popular in homes, and for good reason,” says Angie Kreller, interior designer at Yabby in New South Wales, Australia. “We have seen a huge shift back to more organic shapes in interior design because they remind us of nature.”

Joe Raboine, vice president of design at Oldcastle APG in Atlanta, has had a similar experience. “Archways are coming back in style, as people are looking for ways to soften the lines in their homes and make the design feel more organic,” he says. “They often evoke a sense of nostalgia and people are drawn to places that make them feel safe.”

Bree Steele, interior designer and trade accounts manager at RJ Living in Melbourne, Australia, says arches “bring softness and elegance to a space while creating a sense of flow that traditional squared-off openings just can’t give.”

Where to Incorporate Arches in Home Design

When you imagine adding archways to a residential space, you might picture a mansion that lends to soaring design. But traditional homes, and smaller-sized ones, can benefit from arches, too.

In Steele’s experience, arches are most popular in entryways and hallways. There, she says, they serve a clear purpose while also adding a grand feel.

“Arches also get used quite a bit in living and dining spaces, as they can help subtly divide rooms without making them feel disconnected the way traditional doorways would,” Steele adds.

Steele has also seen her fair share of arches in bathrooms. “Arched alcoves and shower nooks are very popular because they soften the look of the space,” she says.

Arches can also help minimize the “hard” look of tiles. “They also add architectural interest to a room that can be boring,” Steele says.

Kreller is convinced that arches can be used almost anywhere. “Because of their curved design, they create a more natural feeling flow between rooms, which make them great as an alternative to a traditional squared-off opening,” she says. “They can be used in doors, shelves or even in cabinets.”

Arches help draw the eyes upward, Kreller explains. That can make ceilings feel higher, giving rooms a bigger impression.

Bob Zuber, associate principal at Morgante Wilson Architects in Evanston, Illinois, is a fan of using arches strategically.

“We use them for graceful openings between two rooms that maybe you want visual and acoustic connection but want the feel of separation so that the room doesn’t feel overwhelmingly large,” he explains. One such example would be to use arches to separate a kitchen and dining room, or a kitchen and family room.

Zuber also has another interesting use of arches.

“We also use them over tubs in primary bathrooms. It gives the sense of coziness and protection in a wide-open space,” he says.

Raboine loves incorporating arches into outdoor design. “One of the coolest exterior arches is a moon gate or keyhole-style arch,” he says. A moon gate arch is a circular opening in a garden wall or structure, traditionally used in Asian garden design. A keyhole arch has a wider opening at the top that narrows toward the bottom.

Raboine often sees arches built out of stone or brick, but they can also be made with wood or wrought iron. For indoor use, Raboine commonly sees arches finished with simple drywall or plaster. Sometimes, he’ll find stone arches indoors, too.

Challenges of Adding Arches

Incorporating curves into home design takes a certain level of skill. However, with the right professional, challenges can be overcome.

“The biggest challenge with arches is making sure they work well with the existing architecture,” Steele says. “Some homes have a lot of straight lines and, especially if you are adding arches in a renovation, you want to be careful not to break any of those lines in an abrupt and unrefined way that will seem jarred.”

Kreller says arches can be hard to work with if you’re adding an arched opening where one didn’t exist before. That might require more framing work, she explains.

Kreller also cautions that arches typically don’t work well with more modern and minimalist designs, causing a “clash in aesthetics.”

Zuber agrees that arches can be tricky, but with proper measurements and design, they can work quite well.

“The difficult part about arches is to scale them properly for the size of the span and the room they are in,” he says. “You don’t want the arch to spring too low to hit your head on, nor have the apex too high so that the wall above looks flimsy. The arch itself should have a proper amount of rise to appear correctly in scale with the span.”

Thankfully, Zuber says, there are different types of arches to choose from. And with the right designer, they can fit well into many spaces.

